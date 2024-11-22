To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UK fires Archer for first time in live-fire exercise

22nd November 2024 - 12:33 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Archer fired by troops from 19th Regiment Royal Artillery at Rovajärvi Training Area during Exercise Dynamic Front. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Exercise Dynamic Front 25 is part of a series of NATO exercises that will run until 26 November.

The British Army has conducted the first live-fire exercise with its BAE Systems Bofors Archer self-propelled howitzer and also demonstrated the country's Taipan Artillery Hunting Radar (Arthur) and Multiple Launch Rocket System.

The firing took place as part of Exercise Dynamic Front 25 in Finland, which involves 5,000 soldiers – including 350 deployed by the British Army – and is the first time the country has hosted a major international military exercise since joining NATO in April 2023.

The exercise began on 14 November and runs until 26 November. The exercise is taking place on the edge of the Arctic circle with soldiers from 28 countries training in temperatures as low as -3°.

The US Department of Defense announced that the upgraded M270A2 MLRS was fired for the first time on an international exercise as part of the scenario by the US Army's 41st Field Artillery Brigade only 90 days after taking delivery.

The training is the first in a wider NATO Dynamic Front 25 series, which takes place across four more countries in the coming months and aims to coordinate live-fire artillery capabilities between allied nations from the Arctic Circle to the Black Sea.

The exercises are a specific response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine more than 1,000 days ago. They are a recognition that NATO’s front against Russia runs from the far north of the Arctic Circle and Finland to the Black Sea and Romania where Russia has been attempting to assert its dominance.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

FH77 BW L52 Archer

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us