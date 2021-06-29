British Army to demonstrate AI tool for troops

The British Army is looking to harness AI for the benefit of the soldier in the field. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

AI platform for the British Army is designed to create an interconnected digital picture for frontline soldiers.

Adarga is to deploy its AI-powered Knowledge Platform to the British Army for an extended Capability Concept Demonstrator under a multimillion-pound contract.

This first live deployment of AI into the field, in a multi-year software licence to enhance information exploitation on a day-to-day basis, ‘underpins technology’s vital role in transforming defence capability following the UK’s Integrated Review’, the company noted in a 29 June statement.

'Harnessing AI technology provides Army users with a powerful capability to overcome the challenges of more traditional time and knowledge-intensive methods of enabling understanding,' said Adarga CEO Robert Bassett Cross.

He added that the British Army is adopting AI in an 'innovative approach and ambition to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving operating environment'.

Knowledge Platform fuses various data formats from disparate British Army sources and data repositories, combining these with other real-world, open-source data in a single software platform.

The platform uses high-fidelity AI models, trained to understand and analyse complex defence and national security data, to convert data sources and incoming, real-time information feeds into readily accessible knowledge.

Adarga added: ‘Mission-critical insights and hidden data connections can be identified by the platform in seconds, presenting information that may have otherwise been missed or would have required weeks to find through human analysis.’