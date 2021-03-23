To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM VIDEO: UK review puts faith in cyber and AI

23rd March 2021 - 18:45 GMT | by Noemi Distefano in London

How do the technologies of the future fit into the latest strategic review of UK defence policy?

The UK Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy revealed cuts to conventional defence spending as the MoD now focuses on building a digital backbone through investments in AI, robots and cyberspace capabilities.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on 22 March that 'defence intelligence' will be at the heart of ...

