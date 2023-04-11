To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Brazilian Army concludes trials with domestically developed optronics

11th April 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Olhar was last evaluated in a mountain environment. (Photo: Brazilian Army)

Developed under a partnership between the Army Technological Centre and Brazilian supplier OPTO Space & Defense, the Olhar thermal imaging solution has now completed initial trials.

After testing the Olhar optronic system in multiple scenarios and types of mission, the Brazilian Army has announced successful conclusion of trials with this domestically manufactured thermal imaging solution.

Developed under a partnership between the Army Technological Centre (CTEx) and the Brazilian supplier OPTO Space & Defense, Olhar was last evaluated in a mountain environment in São João del Rei city, Minas Gerais state.

The trials with the 11th Mountain Infantry Battalion were conducted in late March and assessed the use of equipment in ISR and climbing missions as well as its resistance to physical impact.

