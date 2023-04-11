Brazilian Army concludes trials with domestically developed optronics

After testing the Olhar optronic system in multiple scenarios and types of mission, the Brazilian Army has announced successful conclusion of trials with this domestically manufactured thermal imaging solution.

Developed under a partnership between the Army Technological Centre (CTEx) and the Brazilian supplier OPTO Space & Defense, Olhar was last evaluated in a mountain environment in São João del Rei city, Minas Gerais state.

The trials with the 11th Mountain Infantry Battalion were conducted in late March and assessed the use of equipment in ISR and climbing missions as well as its resistance to physical impact.

Speaking to Shephard, a