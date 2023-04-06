Brazilian Army moves to secure border regions with SISFRON surveillance network
The Brazilian Army has been making progress with its Integrated Border Monitoring System (SISFRON) effort and has received various types of equipment to improve its capabilities in border regions.
Released on 31 March, the army's 2022 Accountability Report noted that ground vehicles, ships, optronics, communication systems and other equipment were delivered under the programme last year.
With a total estimated cost of nearly R$12 billion ($2.38 billion), SISFRON is a long-term strategic effort and is currently in its second phase.
It ‘is intended to support operations, sensing and decision-making in order to allow effective deployment in the frontier zones of
