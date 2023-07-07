Brazil refuses to sell Guarani APCs to Ukraine
After almost two months of analysing the Ukrainian request to purchase 450 6x6 Guarani APCs, the Brazilian government has not authorised the sale.
The refusal came from Brazil's National Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Kyiv intended to acquire the ambulance variant of the platform, which is currently in the development phase. The systems would equip the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and its National Guard and would be deployed for transporting civilians and wounded soldiers from conflict zones.
As Brazil has been taking a position against the conflict and asking for a peaceful resolution, the Ukrainian request clearly stated that the
