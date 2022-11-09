Dragonfire illuminates the way forward for UK laser weapons

The UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has hosted the UK’s first high-powered, long-range laser-directed energy weapon (LDEW) trial at Porton Down, putting the Dragonfire system through its paces against a range of targets.

Like the mythical creatures it shares its name with, the Dragonfire LDEW defeats its targets by essentially burning into them.

The trials at Porton Down demonstrated the ability of Dragonfire to deliver high levels of laser power with sufficient accuracy to engage several targets at differing ranges.

Speaking to Shephard, Dstl’s technical partner Ben Maddison said Dragonfire had successfully defeated threats such as UAVs