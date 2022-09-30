Raytheon to upgrade Phalanx CIWS for South Korea

Raytheon Missiles & Defense has obtained a $49.04 million modification to an FMS contract to provide the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) with Raytheon Phalanx close-in weapon systems (CIWSs).

The modification covers the upgrade and conversion of four Phalanx Block 0 systems to Block 1B Baseline 2, the DoD announced on 29 September.

Work at multiple US locations will be completed by May 2025.

The original $136.47 million contract was awarded to Raytheon in June 2021.

While the ROKN currently fields Phalanx and the Thales Goalkeeper for naval point defence, in October 2021 the South Korean Defense Acquisition Program Administration announced that domestic company LIG Nex1 will manufacture the next-generation CIWS.

The new system is planned to enter service in 2027.