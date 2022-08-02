Beretta Holding acquires RUAG Ammotec

Swiss aerospace group RUAG International announced on 02 August that it has transferred all shares in RUAG Ammotec (its small-calibre ammunition division) for an undisclosed sum to Beretta Holding as of the end of July.

From this month, Beretta Holding will take over all business activities, all 2,700 employees as well as the production and sales sites of RUAG Ammotec. Both companies had signed an agreement on the sale of the business unit on March 9, 2022.

A part of small-calibre ammunition, RUAG Ammotec also produces pyrotechnic elements and components, precision ammunition for special forces and heavy metal-free primer elements. Currently, it holds over 340 patents.

In May, RUAG International sold RUAG Simulation & Training (S&T) to Thales. In April, the manufacturer agreed to sell its Australian military and civil aerospace MRO business to ASDAM, and the transaction is expected to be concluded this year.

With the completion of the sale of Ammotec, RUAG International will now focus on the space market. The company thus still consists of three segments: Beyond Gravity (formerly RUAG Space), RUAG Aerostructures and MRO International.