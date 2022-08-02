To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Beretta Holding acquires RUAG Ammotec

2nd August 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

RUAG Ammotec currently holds over 340 patents. (Photo: RUAG International)

Beretta Holding will take over all business activities, all 2,700 employees as well as the production and sales sites of the small-calibre ammunition division of RUAG International.

Swiss aerospace group RUAG International announced on 02 August that it has transferred all shares in RUAG Ammotec (its small-calibre ammunition division) for an undisclosed sum to Beretta Holding as of the end of July.

From this month, Beretta Holding will take over all business activities, all 2,700 employees as well as the production and sales sites of RUAG Ammotec. Both companies had signed an agreement on the sale of the business unit on March 9, 2022.

A part of small-calibre ammunition, RUAG Ammotec also produces pyrotechnic elements and components, precision ammunition for special forces and heavy metal-free primer elements. Currently, it holds over 340 patents.

In May, RUAG International sold RUAG Simulation & Training (S&T) to Thales. In April, the manufacturer agreed to sell its Australian military and civil aerospace MRO business to ASDAM, and the transaction is expected to be concluded this year.

With the completion of the sale of Ammotec, RUAG International will now focus on the space market. The company thus still consists of three segments: Beyond Gravity (formerly RUAG Space), RUAG Aerostructures and MRO International.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us