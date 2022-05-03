Thales completes RUAG training acquisition

Thales announced on 3 May that it has completed its takeover of RUAG Simulation & Training (S&T) for an undisclosed sum.

‘The merging of Thales and RUAG S&T will provide advanced solutions and services for combat readiness of land forces,’ Thales noted in a statement.

‘As part of the Group’s digital strategy, this integration will help accelerate the move towards developing more environmentally efficient and digital training solutions for the military.’

Services and products provided by RUAG included laser-based tactical engagement simulation systems and virtual small arms trainers, the latter via its RUAG Defence France business.

RUAG Defence France also produced cabin simulators for the French Army’s Scorpion programme.

Thales aims to deepen its presence in priority markets such as France, Germany, Switzerland and the UK, while also increasing its presence in Australia and the UAE.

With the formal acquisition process completed, the next step for Thales is to integrate RUAG S&T into its existing training business, while ensuring the continuity of activities and operations for the benefit of the armed forces.