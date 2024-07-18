Singapore Army to fully induct Colt IAR 6940 by end-July

The Singapore Army will fully equip its active and combat support units with the Colt Infantry Automatic Rifle (IAR) 6940E-SG by end-July 2024, replacing the venerable Ultimax 100 section automatic weapon that has been in service since 1982.

Lt. Col. Chan Wen Kai, head of plans for HQ Singapore 9th Division/Infantry, said the Singapore Army observed the increased prevalence in urban warfare and the need to minimise collateral damage, and therefore set out a campaign in 2021 to replace the Ultimax 100 to allow soldiers to operate in more complex environments.

Elizabeth Tan, programme manager at the Defence Science and