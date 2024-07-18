Canada orders more than 8,000 Batlskin Caiman helmets
The Canadian DND has ordered a further 8,400 Batlskin Caiman helmets for the Canadian Dismounted Infantry Capability Enhancement (DICE) programme.
The helmet systems assessed for DICE were trialled by members of the Canadian Light Infantry at the end of 2022 and trials included the integration of equipment such as night vision goggles, gas masks, hearing protection and cold-weather gear.
The 2023 order was for 2,100 helmets and 4,200 helmet covers and these have now been delivered. The latest order also includes 16,800 helmet covers and is the second year of a five-year framework contract.
The helmet system has been developed over a number of years and is equipped with Galvion’s APEX lining system which allows for adjustment to meet user’s needs. It is designed to incorporate electronics, communications headsets and other critical equipment needs.
In November 2023, Norway, Finland and Sweden ordered 80,000 Batlskin Caiman helmet systems and accessories, the first contracts to be placed under a framework agreement signed by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) in December 2022.
In July 2020, the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) awarded Galvion a US$23.5 million contract for helmets and in September 2019 the Dutch Ministry of Defence (MoD) ordered 48,000 Batlskin Viper P6N helmet systems.
