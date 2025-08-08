BAE Systems to further develop modular armoured vehicle
BAE Systems has been awarded a US$181.1 million modification to a previously awarded contract for the ACV programme at the same as the company announced plans to create a new modular platform using work it has already carried out on AMPV.
The USMC vehicle is fitted with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace 30mm remote turret, creating a designation of ACV-30.
The contract calls for 31 full-rate production ACV-30 variants and associated production, fielding and support costs, and spares.
In addition to the ACV-30 contract for BAE Systems, Kongsberg received a $118 million full-rate production contract for 101 30mm remote turrets
