BAE Systems to further develop modular armoured vehicle

8th August 2025 - 10:58 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, England

More Kongsberg turrets have been ordered for USMC ACV-30s. (BAE Systems)

BAE Systems and Kongsberg have received contracts for the US Marine Corps’ (USMC’s) armed Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) variant with the former also outlining future plans for the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) it is producing for the US Army.

BAE Systems has been awarded a US$181.1 million modification to a previously awarded contract for the ACV programme at the same as the company announced plans to create a new modular platform using work it has already carried out on AMPV.

The USMC vehicle is fitted with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace 30mm remote turret, creating a designation of ACV-30.

The contract calls for 31 full-rate production ACV-30 variants and associated production, fielding and support costs, and spares.

In addition to the ACV-30 contract for BAE Systems, Kongsberg received a $118 million full-rate production contract for 101 30mm remote turrets

