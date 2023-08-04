BAE Systems receives $120 million for more Armoured Multi-Purpose Vehicles

With each vehicle stated by Shephard Defence Insight to cost $2.8 million the number of vehicles under the contract is expected to be 42 and manufacture is programmed to be completed in Q1 of 2026.

It had been hoped that FRP awards would be placed in early 2023 after initial operational tests of the AMPV with the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart in Georgia completed last year.

The AMPV programme includes five variants: general purpose, medical treatment, medevac, mission command and mortar carrier and is designed to replace ageing M113 APCs in service with US Army Armored Brigade Combat Teams.

The design of the AMPV is derived from the hull of the Bradley Fighting Vehicle with modifications to increase its internal volume and improve its resistance to mine blasts.

The US Army plans to procure 2,897 AMPVs as follows: 522 general purpose, 216 medical treatment, 790 medical evacuation, 993 mission command and 386 mortar carrier.

BAE Systems received the first $575 million LRIP agreement in February 2019, when the US Army placed an order for 297 AMPVs. A second $400.91 million deal for an additional 160 AMPVs was announced by the DoD in January 2020.

In October 2022, Bill Sheehy, AMPV programme director at BAE Systems, explained that the company has already delivered more than 160 vehicles under two contracts to supply 457 platforms.