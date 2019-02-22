US Army’s AMPV enters LRIP phase

BAE Systems has received two contract modifications worth up to $575 million from the US Army to begin low-rate initial production (LRIP) of the Armoured Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV), the company announced on 19 February.

The previous funding for production planning combined with the $128 million January contract allowed BAE Systems to begin production. A second award in February for $447 million brings the total LRIP funding to $873 million to date.

The AMPV will replace the Vietnam War-era M113 armoured vehicles currently being used by the US Army’s Armoured Brigade Combat Teams (ABCT). Production will include five variants of the AMPV: C2, general purpose, medical evacuation, medical treatment and mortar carrier.

Under the Engineering, Manufacturing and Development phase contract, the company produced and delivered prototype vehicles to the army for test and evaluation purposes.

Work on the programme will be carried out at BAE Systems’ facilities in Aiken, South Carolina; Minneapolis, Minnesota; San Jose, California; Sterling Heights, Michigan; and York, Pennsylvania.