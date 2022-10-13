To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  AUSA 2022: BAE Systems awaits AMPV full-rate production award in Q1 2023

AUSA 2022: BAE Systems awaits AMPV full-rate production award in Q1 2023

13th October 2022 - 16:16 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Washington DC

AMPV medical evacuation vehicle on display at the AUSA exhibition. (Photo: Flavia Camargos Pereira)

BAE Systems has already delivered over 160 AMPVs in two contracts, and it expects a significant new award in early 2023.

Having completed initial operational tests of the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) with the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart in Georgia, BAE Systems expects to receive a full-rate production contract from the US Army in Q1 2023.

Bill Sheehy, AMPV programme director at BAE Systems, explained that the company has already delivered more than 160 vehicles under two contracts to supply 457 platforms.

‘We stand ready to help the army move faster if they want to build more, to field faster, [and] to add capabilities to the vehicle,’ he told Shephard during the AUSA 2022 exhibition in Washington DC on 10-12 October.

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …



