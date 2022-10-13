AUSA 2022: BAE Systems awaits AMPV full-rate production award in Q1 2023
Having completed initial operational tests of the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) with the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart in Georgia, BAE Systems expects to receive a full-rate production contract from the US Army in Q1 2023.
Bill Sheehy, AMPV programme director at BAE Systems, explained that the company has already delivered more than 160 vehicles under two contracts to supply 457 platforms.
‘We stand ready to help the army move faster if they want to build more, to field faster, [and] to add capabilities to the vehicle,’ he told Shephard during the AUSA 2022 exhibition in Washington DC on 10-12 October.
BAE
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
AUSA 2022: US Army awards another IMBITR order for Thales
Thales continues to contribute to the US Army’s Leader Radio Program.
-
AUSA 2022: Valkyrie system ready to detect UAS threats
Valkyrie C-UAS software is scalable to meet various mission requirements for US and allied militaries.
-
AUSA 2022: Polaris showcases MRZR Alpha with fully enclosed cab
Developed for the USSOCOM and USMC, the Polaris MRZR Alpha is in the initial delivery phase and some units have already been delivered.