AUSA 2022: BAE Systems awaits AMPV full-rate production award in Q1 2023

Having completed initial operational tests of the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) with the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart in Georgia, BAE Systems expects to receive a full-rate production contract from the US Army in Q1 2023.

Bill Sheehy, AMPV programme director at BAE Systems, explained that the company has already delivered more than 160 vehicles under two contracts to supply 457 platforms.

‘We stand ready to help the army move faster if they want to build more, to field faster, [and] to add capabilities to the vehicle,’ he told Shephard during the AUSA 2022 exhibition in Washington DC on 10-12 October.

BAE