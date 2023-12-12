To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BAE Systems coalition aims to bring barrel manufacture back to UK

12th December 2023 - 12:19 GMT | by Christopher F Foss, Damian Kemp in London

The UK has been looking to replace its AS90 howitzers. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

The UK’s Mobile Fires Platform (MFP) requirement will replace the country’s three-decade-old AS90 howitzers and has three bidders already in place.

A coalition of BAE Systems, Babcock and Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) has been formed to bid for the UK’s Mobile Fires Platform (MFP) which will replace aging AS90 howitzers. Major hurdles face the alliance, however, not least that the UK has no local barrel manufacturer.

The Archer Artillery Alliance has been looking to make a bid to replace the AS90 155mm/39cal SPH, of which 179 have been supplied since 1992, but over the years numbers have been reduced in line with the shrinking size of the Royal Artillery.

To plug a capability gap of systems supplied to Ukraine, 14 BAE Systems

