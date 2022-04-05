Australia to send Bushmasters to Ukraine

Australia has decided to send a handful of Bushmaster 4x4 protected mobility vehicles to war-torn Ukraine, following a virtual address to a joint sitting of Australia’s federal parliament by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 31 March.

Zelenskyy unexpectedly requested some of these Thales Australia vehicles in his speech. In response, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that Australia was ‘not just sending our prayers … We’re going to be sending our armoured vehicles, our Bushmasters as well, and we’ll be flying them over on our C-17s’.

Afterwards, Defence Minister Peter Dutton reviewed the logistics of sending Bushmasters to Europe by RAAF C-17A transport aircraft. Up to four vehicles can be carried per Globemaster III.

By 4 April, Australian media were reporting that four Bushmasters had been repainted olive green (and a Ukrainian flag painted on) and modified in Brisbane ahead of transport by air to Europe. One Bushmaster is reportedly an ambulance variant. The quartet of vehicles is being flown from RAAF Base Amberley.

It is believed that Australia has also been in touch with the Netherlands, another user of Bushmasters, to see whether vehicles from its stocks could be delivered to Ukraine.

The Bushmaster performed well in Afghanistan and Iraq, where it saved numerous soldiers’ lives amidst IED blasts. However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is of a different order of magnitude compared to a counterinsurgency.

It is not clear in what role Ukraine’s military will use the Bushmasters, nor how it will maintain them, since these vehicles are not suited to direct combat.

Australia may well send additional Bushmasters to Ukraine too. Maj Gen Andrew Bottrell, head of Land Systems, said on 1 April, ‘I’d suggest that it’s moved on from just four, so those options are still being considered by the minister and government.’

Morrison had announced an additional A$25 million ($18.9 million) in military assistance to Ukraine ahead of Zelenskyy’s address. According to Canberra, other materiel to be despatched include ‘tactical decoys, unmanned aerial and unmanned ground systems, rations and medical supplies’.

No further details are yet available about which UAVs and UGVs Australia will be sending.

Australia had already promised military assistance worth A$91 million to Ukraine, plus A$65 million in humanitarian assistance.