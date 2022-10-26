Australia awards HF network contract to Babcock

The Australian government awarded an A$877 million ($559.6 million) contract to Babcock on 21 October for a long-range high-frequency (HF) communications network.

The deal covers an initial ten-year span, with four extension options lasting two years each.

This contract for Joint Project 9101 (JP9101) Enhanced Defence High-Frequency Communications System does not come as a surprise, given that Babcock had been declared the preferred tenderer last December. Commercial discussions have been ongoing since then.

From October 2023, Babcock will continue supporting Australia’s existing HF network, as well as rolling out a comprehensive technological upgrade. This will entail the integration of Babcock’s Intelligent