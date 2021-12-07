Babcock to provide high-frequency communications to Australia

Using Babcock's technology, members of the Armed Forces will be able to communicate more effectively and quickly in notoriously challenging terrain, such as built-up cities, mountains and jungles. (Image: Babcock International)

Babcock has been selected as the preferred tenderer to upgrade and sustain the Australian Defence Force’s high-frequency communication systems.

Babcock International has been selected by the Australian government to upgrade and sustain the Defence High-Frequency Communication System over the next ten years, with four potential extensions of two years.

Babcock Australasia will collaborate with Lockheed Martin Australia and the Australian Defence Force to deliver an upgraded system that provides effective long-range communications capability.

The collaboration between the companies was announced in May 2020 in response to an RfT issued under Joint Project 9101 for Enhanced Defence High-Frequency Communications System.

The result is a robust sovereign solution that provides the ADF with a performance edge across its operations for land and sea assets.

Babcock brings its experience providing defence HF communication systems for the UK and New Zealand.

The New Zealand MoD awarded Babcock a $16.7 million contract to overhaul the military’s HF radio network in March 2020.

David Lockwood, chief executive, Babock International, commented: ‘Fit for today and ready for tomorrow, our collaborative approach will deliver a secure, resilient and advanced high-frequency communications solution for the ADF.'

Babcock will now enter a period of commercial discussions and, pending a final Australian government decision, will achieve a formal contract award.