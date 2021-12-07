Babcock to provide high-frequency communications to Australia

US strides ahead of competition in global arms sales results
A new report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Association has revealed the extent to which US manufacturers dominate global arms sales.
Babcock International has been selected by the Australian government to upgrade and sustain the Defence High-Frequency Communication System over the next ten years, with four potential extensions of two years.
Babcock Australasia will collaborate with Lockheed Martin Australia and the Australian Defence Force to deliver an upgraded system that provides effective long-range communications capability.
The collaboration between the companies was announced in May 2020 in response to an RfT issued under Joint Project 9101 for Enhanced Defence High-Frequency Communications System.
The result is a robust sovereign solution that provides the ADF with a performance edge across its operations for land and sea assets.
Babcock brings its experience providing defence HF communication systems for the UK and New Zealand.
The New Zealand MoD awarded Babcock a $16.7 million contract to overhaul the military’s HF radio network in March 2020.
David Lockwood, chief executive, Babock International, commented: ‘Fit for today and ready for tomorrow, our collaborative approach will deliver a secure, resilient and advanced high-frequency communications solution for the ADF.'
Babcock will now enter a period of commercial discussions and, pending a final Australian government decision, will achieve a formal contract award.
A new report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Association has revealed the extent to which US manufacturers dominate global arms sales.
The NATO’s Science & Technology Organization’s (STO) Collaboration Support Office (CSO) have been working as a collaborative forum. It involves 5,000 scientists and over 300 research activities per year aiming at accessing emerging and disruptive technologies.
Welcome to Episode 48 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
The USAF-awarded contract to Lockheed Martin increases Lot Four and Lot Five Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) production.
The new system addresses US Army aviation channel capacity and waveform needs.
Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, outlined NATO’s next Strategic Concept document at the Riga Public Diplomacy Conference on 30 November.