AUSA 2026: XM30 competitors keep their cards close as US Army decision approaches

The anticipated showdown at AUSA 2026 between American Rheinmetall and General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) over the US Army’s XM30 Bradley replacement proved underwhelming, with details of the companies’ respective pitches sparse on the ground.

American Rheinmetall held panels talking broadly about its Lynx, while General Dynamics displayed a one-eighth-sized model of its Wolf, which was the first sight of an indicative design. Yet the two companies remained tight-lipped on the specifications of their platforms.

The details released are broadly similar as described – a 50mm canon, a crew of two instead of the previous three, software-defined vehicles, uncrewed turret, modularity and next-generation power offload.

GDLS director of