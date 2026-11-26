November land forces roundup: uncrewed and air defence highlighted as conflicts continue
On 13 November 2026, US forces intercepted two Iranian uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) launched towards Bahrain, with Iran claiming to have targeted a US early-warning radar. Meanwhile, according to Polish Deputy Defence Minister Pawel Zalewski, a Russian UAS entered Polish airspace on 23 November. Finland and Moldova reported suspected similar incursions on 21 November, all of which were preceded by a Russian missile landing in Poland on 20 November.
These events occurred after NATO’s Federated Unified Sensing and Effects (FUSE) initiative that ended on 30 October and which Shephard reported on in early November. FUSE was an exercise in defending against
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