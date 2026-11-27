First order placed for CV90 MkIV Nordic Edition infantry fighting vehicles
BAE Systems Hägglunds will deliver 400 CV9035 MkIV Nordic Edition (NE) tracked infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Finland, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden between 2029 and 2032 under a €5.5 billion (US$6 billion) deal signed on 27 November.
The deal includes related support systems, such as technical publications, training, spare parts, special tools and test equipment. Under the contract a distributed supplier network will be located in the participating nations will produce the vehicles and components.
The company would not confirm details of how many vehicles were going to each country. Finnish Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen, however, announced
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