The 6x6 market in Europe: niche capability or reliable workhorse?
This month, the Netherlands became the eighth country to join the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) programme, paving the way for the country to acquire the Patria 6x6.
The Patria 6x6 is already an incredibly popular platform, with approximately 1,246 ordered so far. That makes it the second most popular 6x6 currently in the European market, narrowly beaten by the VBMR Griffon. However, the Griffon has a much narrower customer base, primarily being procured by France and Belgium, with a small order from Luxembourg. The Patria 6x6, in contrast, has been acquired by Denmark, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Norway,
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