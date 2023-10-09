AUSA 2023: How the use of digital twins can accelerate the field of missiles and fire control solutions
Lockheed Martin has introduced a new digital engineering simulation environment to speed up the field of missiles and fire control solutions, at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC.
Named Advanced Rapid Integration Simulation Environment (ARISE), the digital twin solution has brought together a family of integrated toolkits used to build a system-level weapon and sensors simulation.
Speaking at a press conference, Doug Juul, Director of ARISE Simulation and Data Analytics Products at Lockheed Martin, claimed that ARISE could benefit several DoD programmes including the US Army Precision Strike Missile (PrSM).
Earmarked as one of the army’s priority modernisation programmes, PrSM will aim to replace
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Netherlands to proceed with their own All-Terrain Vehicle buy after plans for joint procurement fail
The procurement of new amphibious tracked All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) for the Netherlands Marines under the Future Littoral All Terrain Mobility Band Vagn (FLATM BV) has been pushed back again.
-
Ukraine to receive SurveilSPIRE C-UAS systems from Germany
A new order has been made for Ukraine to receive automated SurveilSPIRE C-UAS systems from Germany’s Rheinmetall and Estonia’s DefSecIntel.
-
New Zealand issues RfP to integrate C4I systems into Bushmaster vehicles
New Zealand has invited tenders for C4I and communications equipment for its Defence Force's new fleet of Bushmaster protected vehicles.