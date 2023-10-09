To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • AUSA 2023: How the use of digital twins can accelerate the field of missiles and fire control solutions

9th October 2023 - 01:32 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Washington DC

Launch of a Precision Strike Missile at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. (Photo: US Army)

New Lockheed Martin digital engineering simulation environment designed to benefit several DoD programmes including the US Army PrSM.

Lockheed Martin has introduced a new digital engineering simulation environment to speed up the field of missiles and fire control solutions, at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC.

Named Advanced Rapid Integration Simulation Environment (ARISE), the digital twin solution has brought together a family of integrated toolkits used to build a system-level weapon and sensors simulation.

Speaking at a press conference, Doug Juul, Director of ARISE Simulation and Data Analytics Products at Lockheed Martin, claimed that ARISE could benefit several DoD programmes including the US Army Precision Strike Missile (PrSM).

Earmarked as one of the army’s priority modernisation programmes, PrSM will aim to replace

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

