Lockheed Martin validates designs for Next Generation Interceptor
Lockheed Martin successfully validated designs for all elements of the nation's Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) with the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA).
Through a series of successful and on-schedule preliminary design reviews (PDRs) of all NGI major subsystems, the company demonstrated it has achieved design maturity and reduced risk for critical technologies.
NGI is the future of the MDA's Ground-Based Missile Defense (GMD) system that aims to protect the US against intercontinental ballistic missile threats.
‘Lockheed Martin is making rapid progress with our NGI solution, remaining on an accelerated schedule toward flight testing,’ said Sarah Reeves, VP of NGI at the company.
‘During these reviews, we took a modern and transparent approach through the use of advanced digital engineering and model-based engineering tools. Our NGI team will continue on-plan to demonstrate our revolutionary NGI architecture, leveraging mature technologies for high mission confidence.’
Lockheed Martin is demonstrating engineering work that has been performed in the integrated digital toolchain to drive faster decision-making, enhance security and enable rapid delivery.
This approach emphasises affordability across the programme life cycle, the company said.
Lockheed Martin's NGI programme is on track for its next major review, the All Up Round PDR. During this next major review, MDA will assess if the programme is ready to move forward in the acquisition process through Knowledge Point I and ultimately on to the critical design review.
The first Lockheed Martin NGI is forecast for delivery as early as FY2027.
