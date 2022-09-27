US Army orders Precision Strike Missiles

US Army Contracting Command has ordered 54 Precision Strike Missiles (PrSMs) from Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control for $77.42 million.

Work on the contract modification for Increment 1 PrSM will be completed by 30 September 2025, the DoD revealed on 26 September.

PrSM aims to replace the deep-strike surface-to-surface MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) with a new system providing increased ranges of more than 500km.

Two PrSMs are designed to fit in each of the existing ATACMS MLRS pods on an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launcher.

The US Army has earmarked PrSM as one of its priority modernisation programmes for FY2023.

In FY2022, it accounted for $166 million of procurement funds but the US Army asked for $213 million in FY2023 as the programme gathers pace.

Current priorities include integrating a Land-Based Anti-Ship Missile seeker and extended-range propulsion ramjet, with an eye on PrSM Increment 2 flight tests in 2024-2025.