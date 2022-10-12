To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

AUSA 2022: Valkyrie system ready to detect UAS threats

12th October 2022 - 16:30 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

Screenshot from SAIC video, showing C-UAS system powered by Valkyrie software. (Image: SAIC)

Valkyrie C-UAS software is scalable to meet various mission requirements for US and allied militaries.

Valkyrie C-UAS software from Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is ready for customers, Shephard learned during the AUSA 2022 exhibition in Washington DC on 10-12 October.

The system can detect, track, identify and mitigate UAV threats (including small drones) and provides ‘over 90 percent’ total mission effectiveness, according to the company.

Valkyrie has been tested at the US Army’s Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona. In a 16 September memorandum, the Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO) recommended the system, stating that SAIC has developed a ‘robust SoS [system of systems] architecture, with layered sensors and effectors’.

SAIC officials at

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us