AUSA 2022: Valkyrie system ready to detect UAS threats

Valkyrie C-UAS software from Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is ready for customers, Shephard learned during the AUSA 2022 exhibition in Washington DC on 10-12 October.

The system can detect, track, identify and mitigate UAV threats (including small drones) and provides ‘over 90 percent’ total mission effectiveness, according to the company.

Valkyrie has been tested at the US Army’s Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona. In a 16 September memorandum, the Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO) recommended the system, stating that SAIC has developed a ‘robust SoS [system of systems] architecture, with layered sensors and effectors’.

SAIC officials at