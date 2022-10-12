To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2022: US military to test Hanwha Arion-SMET UGV

12th October 2022 - 13:43 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Washington DC

Arion Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport. (Photo: Hanwha Defense)

Although the timeframe of the trials is to be defined, Hanwha Defense expects to demonstrate the vehicle by the year.

The US military is to test the Hanwha Defense 6x6 Arion Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (Arion-SMET), the South Korean company announced on 11 October during the AUSA exhibition in Washington DC. 

A trial of the UGV will be conducted under the US DoD Foreign Comparative Test programme.

Hanwha EVP Youngwoo Seo explained to Shephard that although the timeframe of the trials is to be defined, the company is 'in conversation with the US military authority to define how we are going to do the demonstrations and what test they will be doing and how they want to use this particular vehicle’.

This 2t Arion-SMET was

