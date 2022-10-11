AUSA 2022: US Army tests Hanwha K9 SPH and K10 ARV
South Korean firm Hanwha Defense confirmed at AUSA 2022 that its K9A1 self-propelled howitzer (SPH) and K10 ammunition resupply vehicle (ARV) have been successfully tested by the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center (DEVCOM AC).
In tests conducted at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona in mid-September 2022, the K9 fired a variety of munitions including 155mm M795 projectiles and XM1113 Rocket Assisted Projectiles (RAPs) and Modular Artillery Charge System (MACS) charges — all made by General Dynamics-OTS.
This was the first time that the US Army had tested the XM1113 with a foreign artillery platform.
During the burst fire and rate
