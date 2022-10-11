To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

AUSA 2022: US Army tests Hanwha K9 SPH and K10 ARV

11th October 2022 - 14:06 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Washington DC

RSS

K9 and K10 at Yuma Proving Ground. (Photo: Hanwha Defense)

In a recent test by the US Army, the K9 self-propelled howitzer fired a variety of munitions including 155mm M795 projectiles, 1113 Rocket Assisted Projectiles and Modular Artillery Charge System charges.

South Korean firm Hanwha Defense confirmed at AUSA 2022 that its K9A1 self-propelled howitzer (SPH) and K10 ammunition resupply vehicle (ARV) have been successfully tested by the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center (DEVCOM AC).

In tests conducted at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona in mid-September 2022, the K9 fired a variety of munitions including 155mm M795 projectiles and XM1113 Rocket Assisted Projectiles (RAPs) and Modular Artillery Charge System (MACS) charges — all made by General Dynamics-OTS. 

This was the first time that the US Army had tested the XM1113 with a foreign artillery platform.

During the burst fire and rate

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us