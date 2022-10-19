Teledyne FLIR seeks more US attention for Stormcaster-DX

Teledyne Flir showcased at the AUSA 2022 exhibition in October, in Washington DC, its newest laser target designator (LTD): the Stormcaster-DX.

The system is a multi-role, low-SWaP solution that can resolve operating constraints and provide precision fires to the lowest tactical level in addition to accelerating the decision-making process. It is also intended to reduce targeting cycles from minutes to seconds as well as training-related costs.

Speaking to Shephard, Steve Pedrotty, director of DoD programmes at Teledyne FLIR, explained that Stormcaster-DX is optimised to designate targets, enable accuracy and limit collateral damage, and the LTD meets NATO standards for resilience