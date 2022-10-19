Teledyne FLIR seeks more US attention for Stormcaster-DX
Teledyne Flir showcased at the AUSA 2022 exhibition in October, in Washington DC, its newest laser target designator (LTD): the Stormcaster-DX.
The system is a multi-role, low-SWaP solution that can resolve operating constraints and provide precision fires to the lowest tactical level in addition to accelerating the decision-making process. It is also intended to reduce targeting cycles from minutes to seconds as well as training-related costs.
Speaking to Shephard, Steve Pedrotty, director of DoD programmes at Teledyne FLIR, explained that Stormcaster-DX is optimised to designate targets, enable accuracy and limit collateral damage, and the LTD meets NATO standards for resilience
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Thales aims Acusonic at OMFV programme
Will the AGDS acoustic shot detection system break into the US market in a big way?
-
Hanwha sends first K9 howitzers to Poland
The K9 SPH rollout is part of a contract signed by Hanwha Defense and Poland in August and will see the delivery of nearly 700 K9s by 2026.
-
Dominican Republic to procure 21 Urovesa VAMTACs
Urovesa VAMTAC ST5 vehicles will equip infantry battalions in the Dominican Republic, as well as units on the border with Haiti.
-
Renk chases fuel savings with hybrid power pack
Industry is stepping up efforts to develop hybrid- or electric-drive capabilities for the US Army’s ground vehicle fleet.
-
Hungary receives first Lynx IFV
Hungary is the first NATO and EU member nation to receive the Rheinmetall-made Lynx modular medium-weight IFV.
-
Honeywell enhances vehicle situational awareness
The Honeywell 360 Display is a wearable, stereoscopic, mixed-reality head-mounted display that uses a series of sensors and exterior cameras.