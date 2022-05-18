Teledyne FLIR launches Stormcaster-DX for standoff drone-based targeting

Teledyne FLIR Defense (TFD) has unveiled a specialist payload for small VTOL UASs that allows small unit teams to laser designate targets at the tactical edge.

Exhibited for the first time at Modern Day Marine on 10-12 May in Washington DC, the Stormcaster-DX laser target designator (LTD) has been designed as a modular payload which can be quickly attached to FLIR’s R80D Skyraider VTOL UAS.

Meeting NATO standards, the LTD is optimised to designate targets for any type of laser guided weapons, whether launched from the ground, air or maritime environment.

According to company officials, a laser spot tracker assists