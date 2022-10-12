To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

AUSA 2022: Polaris showcases MRZR Alpha with fully enclosed cab

12th October 2022 - 14:43 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Washington DC

RSS

MRZR Alpha with a full cab enclosure, as seen at AUSA 2022. (Photo: Flavia Camargos Pereira)

Developed for the USSOCOM and USMC, the Polaris MRZR Alpha is in the initial delivery phase and some units have already been delivered.

Polaris showcased the MRZR Alpha in an all-new configuration with a full cab enclosure at the AUSA exhibition in Washington DC on 10-12 October.

Developed for US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and the USMC, it protects soldiers from weather conditions and environmental effects, and facilities operations in cold scenarios.

Nick Francis, Polaris’ VP of Government & Defense explained to Shephard that MRZR Alpha was designed to be ‘extremely modular’ and the ‘cab just adds a little bit more to where an operator can use the vehicle’.

The cab enclosure is part of an Arctic Mobility kit developed for the MRZR Alpha.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us