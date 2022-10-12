AUSA 2022: Polaris showcases MRZR Alpha with fully enclosed cab
Polaris showcased the MRZR Alpha in an all-new configuration with a full cab enclosure at the AUSA exhibition in Washington DC on 10-12 October.
Developed for US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and the USMC, it protects soldiers from weather conditions and environmental effects, and facilities operations in cold scenarios.
Nick Francis, Polaris’ VP of Government & Defense explained to Shephard that MRZR Alpha was designed to be ‘extremely modular’ and the ‘cab just adds a little bit more to where an operator can use the vehicle’.
The cab enclosure is part of an Arctic Mobility kit developed for the MRZR Alpha.
