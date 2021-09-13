DSEI 2021: Polaris puts MRZR Alpha on show

Polaris MRZR Alpha all-terrain vehicle. (Photo: Polaris Government and Defense)

MRZR Alpha all-terrain vehicle will stay in the UK after DSEI for briefings and demonstrations.

The MRZR Alpha multipurpose all-terrain vehicle will make its global show debut at DSEI 2021 this week, manufacturer Polaris Government and Defense has confirmed.

Production verification tests are already underway with the USMC and USSOCOM to support their requirements for a vehicle with a longer lifecycle, better performance and higher payload (907.2kg), Polaris noted in a 13 September announcement.

It added: ‘The MRZR Alpha is the highest performing MRZR ever developed, providing superior off-road manoeuvrability and performance to global forces.’

According to Shephard Defence Insight, USSOCOM selected Polaris Government and Defense in May 2020 to manufacture a new special operations vehicle to meet its requirement for more Light Tactical All-Terrain Vehicle (LTATV) platforms.

DAGOR and MRZR vehicles are already in service with various European SOF and conventional forces, such as special units in the Bundeswehr that operate 65 MRZR D4s.

The vehicle will remain in the UK after DSEI concludes on 17 September ‘so we can schedule more in-depth briefings and MRZR Alpha demonstrations’, said Steve Canner, EMEA manager for Polaris Government and Defense.

MRZR Alpha features a new larger and more durable chassis than previous MRZR variants. It has a top speed of 96.5km/h and is powered by a 118hp turbo-diesel engine with an eight-speed transmission.

The vehicle retains the 680kg towing capacity that is common in the MRZR family, as well as blackout mode and a two-litter capacity. The new vehicle also comes in a two and four-seat option like its predecessors, but its range at GVW increases to 362.1km.

Torque of 220ft/lb, combines with a selectable locker for the two-wheel/four-wheel drive system for off-road manoeuvrability ‘in the most demanding environments, including deep sand’, Polaris claimed.

The cab features exportable power, more space and greater configurability, the company added.

The MRZR Alpha can be internally transported by V-22, H-47 and larger. External transportation options include H-60 and larger rotary-wing assets.

Maintenance is simplified through an onboard diagnostics interface for real-time feedback on the status of vehicle subsystems. Onboard vehicle systems support future condition-based maintenance and guided diagnostics.