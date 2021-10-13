AUSA 2021: USAF receives portable explosives detection systems

Vidisco USA displayed the Guardian 17 portable X-ray explosives detector at AUSA 2021. (Photo: Wilder Alejandro Sanchez)

Portable X-ray explosives detector for USAF uses radio frequencies rather than Wi-Fi to transmit data.

The US branch of the Israeli company Vidisco showcased the Guardian 17 military-grade portable digital radiography inspection system at the AUSA exhibition in Washington DC on 11-13 October.

A spokesperson explained to Shephard that Vidisco USA is looking for new US-based and international clients for the Guardian family of portable inspection systems. Specifically, the Shield compact EOD detection system is being marketed to US law enforcement agencies and Latin American clients.

Explosives detection is an important issue for the USAF, which placed a contract with Vidisco USA in October 2020 for more than 200 units of the Guardian 17 system. Deliveries are going and will continue over a five-year period.

Shephard learned that the USAF requested a customised version of Guardian that uses RF to transmit data rather than Wi-Fi.

Guardian 17 can transmit data at ranges of up to 400m. Other versions of Guardian operate at 50-300m depending on user requirements.

Guardian comprises three elements: the control interface (or tablet), a digital imager and the X-ray source. Vidisco highlighted the simplicity of the user interface, with a one-touch image enhancement tool “X-Insight” button being required for an image of the target to appear.

The overall weight of the system is 31kg, but the USAF requested a second panel for its units, increasing the total weight to 36kg. The battery powering Guardian 17 can operate for 6-8h and the system has an IP67 rating with a 1.5m drop test.

In 2019, to expand its X-ray capability, the USMC signed a contract for the Vidisco SparX system with a Guardian 17 chaser panel.