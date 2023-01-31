To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Argentina negotiates acquisition of 6x6 Guarani vehicles

31st January 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The Guarani amphibious armoured vehicle family was designed to meet the requirements of the Brazilian Army. (Photo: Brazilian Army)

The procurement will involve a transfer of technology, with parts of the Guarani platforms produced at Iveco’s facilities in Argentina.

Argentina is progressing with its plans to renew its armoured vehicle fleet and has announced a letter of intent with Brazil for the acquisition of 156 6x6 Guarani vehicles. The document enables the Argentine Army to start negotiations with Iveco Brazil.

The service has been analysing the purchase of wheeled platforms since 2020 and considered Guarani ‘the most suitable... for its needs’, due to the geographical proximity to Brazil and the possibility of it being domestically manufactured, according to a press release issued by the Argentine MoD.

Signed on 23 January, the letter of intent states that parts of the platforms

