To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Argentina modernises TAM MBT turret

29th June 2022 - 09:50 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

RSS

TAM is in service with the Argentine Army since the late 1970s. (Photo: Argentine MoD)

The Argentine Army awarded domestic company IMPSA a contract to upgrade the turret of the Argentine Medium Tank (TAM). The agreement is part of the modernisation of the MBT to the TAM 2C version.

In order to advance the modernisation of the Argentine Medium Tank (Tanque Argentino Mediano - TAM) to the TAM 2C version, the Argentine Army has awarded national company IMPSA a turret upgrade contract.

The deal was announced on 24 June and is intended to inject resources into the Argentine defence industry by supporting its consolidation and expansion. In a press release, the Argentine MoD stated that this effort will increase the indigenous production of military systems and involve the use of the local workforce.

TAM 2C 'aims to update this combat vehicle with all the technological advances to enable it to fulfil its

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us