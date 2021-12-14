USMC turns to Raytheon for more AESA radars

DARPA deals out Blackjack ground centre contract
Parsons is to complete a ground operations centre by mid-2024 for the DARPA Blackjack satellite programme.
The USMC has ordered additional APG-79(V)4 AESA radars from Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) in two contracts worth a total of $63 million.
An upgraded version of the APG-79 AESA, which equips F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighters and EA-18G Growler EW aircraft, will be integrated on the F/A-18C/D Hornet.
The latest orders follow previous contracts with a combined value of about $110 million.
The use of gallium nitride and phased-array technology with the upgraded radar will help pilots to detect and track enemy aircraft from longer ranges with greater accuracy, RI&S claimed in a 13 December statement.
Eric Ditmars, VP of secure sensor solutions, said: ‘The upgraded APG-79(V)4 AESA radar offers significant improvements in combat capability, and its increased reliability and sustainability equates to lower maintenance and repair costs, which increases aircraft availability.’
Other users of the APG-79(V)4 include the USN and Royal Canadian Air Force.
Raytheon also recently launched a new lightweight AESA radar and is confident of securing production contracts for it.
Air Commons – Swarm technology enables C2 tasking, mission planning and the creation of air tasking orders.
The USN is interested in upgrading human-machine interfaces on the increasingly complex EW systems on its submarines.
The AN/PRC-160(V) radio will be installed aboard MH-47 and MH-60 helicopters.
Li-Fi optical wireless communications solve certain limitations associated with RF communications, says US Army.
BAE Systems is to produce and deliver 283 additional common IFF transponders for the US Army, USN and allies.