USMC turns to Raytheon for more AESA radars

USMC Hornets will feature upgraded AESA radar technology. (Photo: Raytheon)

Upgraded radars for Hornets include gallium nitride semiconductors and phased-array technology.

The USMC has ordered additional APG-79(V)4 AESA radars from Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) in two contracts worth a total of $63 million.

An upgraded version of the APG-79 AESA, which equips F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighters and EA-18G Growler EW aircraft, will be integrated on the F/A-18C/D Hornet.

The latest orders follow previous contracts with a combined value of about $110 million.

The use of gallium nitride and phased-array technology with the upgraded radar will help pilots to detect and track enemy aircraft from longer ranges with greater accuracy, RI&S claimed in a 13 December statement.

Eric Ditmars, VP of secure sensor solutions, said: ‘The upgraded APG-79(V)4 AESA radar offers significant improvements in combat capability, and its increased reliability and sustainability equates to lower maintenance and repair costs, which increases aircraft availability.’

Other users of the APG-79(V)4 include the USN and Royal Canadian Air Force.

