USMC orders more AESA radars for Hornets

Radars look over the horizon in the High North
Rezonans-N radar installations will include surveillance of vast areas of airspace over Norway and Finland.
US Naval Air Systems Command is buying six additional AN/APG-79(V)4 AESA radar systems from Raytheon under a $20.04 million contract modification, the DoD announced on 5 May.
The modification also provides software, obsolescence management, engineering support and associated technical, financial, and administrative data for AN/APG-79(V)4 retrofit integration into USMC F/A-18C/D Hornet aircraft.
Work is expected to be completed in November 2022.
The USMC selected the APG-79(V)4 radar in January 2019 to upgrade the capabilities of its F/A-18C/D Hornet fleet.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that this scaled version of the APG-79 shares 90% parts commonality with the original version of the system fitted to the USN Super Hornet fleet and will offer improved capabilities across the spectrum of mission types.
