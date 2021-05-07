USMC orders more AESA radars for Hornets

The USMC is fitting more AESA radars to F/A-18C/D aircraft. (Photo: DoD)

AN/APG-79(V)4 radar shares 90% parts commonality with the baseline AN/APG-79.

US Naval Air Systems Command is buying six additional AN/APG-79(V)4 AESA radar systems from Raytheon under a $20.04 million contract modification, the DoD announced on 5 May.

The modification also provides software, obsolescence management, engineering support and associated technical, financial, and administrative data for AN/APG-79(V)4 retrofit integration into USMC F/A-18C/D Hornet aircraft.

Work is expected to be completed in November 2022.

The USMC selected the APG-79(V)4 radar in January 2019 to upgrade the capabilities of its F/A-18C/D Hornet fleet.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that this scaled version of the APG-79 shares 90% parts commonality with the original version of the system fitted to the USN Super Hornet fleet and will offer improved capabilities across the spectrum of mission types.

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.