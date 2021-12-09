More Super Hornets to undergo life extension

Raytheon repairs towed decoys for Super Hornets
The AN/ALE-50 fibre-optic towed decoy is designed to protect combat aircraft from air-to-air and surface-to-air missiles, by using active and semi-active radar homing.
Boeing will extend the service life of 32 F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft for the USN, under a $366.46 million modification to a previously awarded IDIQ contract.
Work under the latest award Naval Air Systems Command will be performed in San Antonio, Texas (80%) and St Louis, Missouri (20%), for completion in May 2024.
Boeing delivered the first Super Hornet to the USN in February 2020 under the Service Life Modification (SLM) Block III conversion programme.
The initial Super Hornets delivered under SLM extended the aircraft’s service life from 6,000 to 7,500 flight hours.
However, future modification plans in the early 2020s will incorporate new Block III capabilities and enable the aircraft to fly 10,000 hours.
The AN/ALE-50 fibre-optic towed decoy is designed to protect combat aircraft from air-to-air and surface-to-air missiles, by using active and semi-active radar homing.
Read the latest edition of Air Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.
The future of Europe’s two sixth-generation fighter programmes seems uncertain as limits on resources suggests only one can succeed. However, while the decision remains unmade, industry continues to develop both.
Dassault and the UAE have signed off on a huge order for new fighter jets, helicopters and weapons.
Two new rotorcraft aviation units or commands have been set up at opposite ends of the Asia-Pacific region.
Pakistan is pushing a new indigenously designed and built MALE-class UCAV on the export market.