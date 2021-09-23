Canadian Hornets to receive improved radar

RCAF CF-18 Hornet aircraft. (Photo: RCAF)

New AESA radar systems will equip RCAF CF-18As by March 2024.

Raytheon is to provide 36 AN/APG-79(V)4 AESA radar systems for installation on Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CF-18A Hornet fighter aircraft, under a deal involving $140.37 million in FMS funding.

‘Additionally, this modification provides supplies and support to include software, obsolescence management, engineering support and associated technical, financial, and administrative data in support of [the] AN/APG-79(V)4 radar integration effort,’ the DoD announced on 20 September.

Work will be performed at four US locations for completion by March 2024.

Naval Air Systems Command issued the contract.

The USMC selected the APG-79(V)4 radar in January 2019 to upgrade the capabilities of its F/A-18C/D Hornet fleet.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, this scaled version of the APG-79 shares 90% parts commonality with the original version of the AESA system that equips the USN Super Hornet fleet.