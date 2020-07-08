Digital Battlespace
USAF orders Litening pods with colour capability
The USAF has placed an initial order with Northrop Grumman for the latest version of the Litening advanced targeting pod.
The pod includes full-colour digital video (with resolution of more than 1k x 1k) and two-colour laser spot search and track, the company announced on 7 July.
A colour video capability gives aircrew and ground forces ‘more complete situational understanding in less time’, said Ryan Tintner, VP of navigation, targeting and surveillance at Northrop Grumman.
Any Litening pod can be upgraded to the colour configuration. This upgrade also includes the ability to record simultaneous video feeds from all sensors for post-mission analysis, automatic laser code display and an eye-safe mode that allows for more realistic training while using the laser.
As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.
More from Modernised Situational Awareness Special Report
-
Elbit trials mini-UAS on Seagull
Elbit Systems has integrated a mini-UAS on its Seagull USV. Trials in recent weeks were aimed at demonstrating an extra mission set for Seagull beyond ...
-
Romanian Pumas light up Mali with BrightNite
The Romanian Air Force’s contribution to the UN-led peacekeeping mission in Mali has been greatly enhanced by the use of four BrightNite-equipped IAR 330 Puma ...
-
France aims to buy E-2D Advanced Hawkeye
France intends to double its fleet of Hawkeye AEW&C; aircraft with a $2 billion potential FMS deal for three E-2D Advanced Hawkeye variants and related ...
-
Israel launches new satellite
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced on 6 July the successful launch of a new military satellite. Developed by IAI with the Space Administration in the ...
-
Wearable belt helps Dutch soldiers to navigate
Soldier situational awareness in the Royal Netherlands Army is being improved with first delivery of the Mission Navigation Belt (MNB), manufacturer Elitac Wearables claimed on ...
-
AR helps image analysts move towards ‘situational understanding’, says FLIR
FLIR plans to integrate AR into its new Star SAFIRE 380X long-range imaging system with the aim of significantly improving operator situational awareness, company officials ...