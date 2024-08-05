US Space Force to launch “hundreds of satellites” to better protect its assets from Russia and China
The risks posed by Chinese and Russian anti-satellite weapons (ASAT) have led the US Space Force (USSF) towards focusing on the operation of a swarm of smaller, cheaper low-Earth orbit (LEO) assets instead of relying on powerful, larger-sized, expensive satellites.
The approach is part of the US$8 billion Evolved Strategic (ESS) satellite communications (SATCOM) programme. The new assets will replace the in-service Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) satellite constellation.
“In the next couple of years, we are looking to launch hundreds of satellites up into LEO to build a resilient constellation of satellites,” claimed Melissa Dalton, undersecretary of the US Air
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Viasat reveals new lightweight comms gateway in collaboration with USSOCOM
The Secure Wireless Hub (SWH) is a lightweight, wearable communications system.
-
US Space Force increases efforts to plug training capabilities gaps
The service has been seeking simulation and emulation solutions capable of reproducing multiple in-orbit threats.
-
US Space Force bets big on the use of AI to improve its capabilities
The service has been conducting several acquisition and upgrading efforts involving artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve communication, data analysis and ISR systems.
-
Thales selected for Syracuse satellite communications terminals for French vehicles
The Syracuse 4B communications satellite, developed by Airbus and Thales Alenia Space, was launched last year, bolstering secure military satellite communications for the French Armed Forces. Thales has now been selected to provide terminals for vehicles.
-
The New Battlefield: Space Defence, Emerging Threats, and Strategic Opportunities (Studio)
The growing importance of space in modern warfare, advancements in satellite technology, and increasing threats from rivals like China and Russia were among the topics of a Eurosatory 2024 panel on military space operations.