To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Digital Battlespace>
  • US Space Force to launch “hundreds of satellites” to better protect its assets from Russia and China

US Space Force to launch “hundreds of satellites” to better protect its assets from Russia and China

5th August 2024 - 14:40 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster carrying a payload of two WorldView Legion satellites. (Photo: US Space Force)

As part of the Evolved Strategic SATCOM programme, the service intends to operate a swarm of smaller, cheaper LEO satellites.

The risks posed by Chinese and Russian anti-satellite weapons (ASAT) have led the US Space Force (USSF) towards focusing on the operation of a swarm of smaller, cheaper low-Earth orbit (LEO) assets instead of relying on powerful, larger-sized, expensive satellites.

The approach is part of the US$8 billion Evolved Strategic (ESS) satellite communications (SATCOM) programme. The new assets will replace the in-service Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) satellite constellation.

“In the next couple of years, we are looking to launch hundreds of satellites up into LEO to build a resilient constellation of satellites,” claimed Melissa Dalton, undersecretary of the US Air

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us