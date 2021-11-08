US Navy to advance maritime C2

The Command and Control Systems Program Office (PWW150) in the USN is expected to release an RfP this year for a multi-award contract for software developments and analytics.

Maritime C2 modernisation will be achieved primarily through the delivery of a Maritime Tactical Command and Control (MTC2) system that will add to the existing Global Command and Control System – Maritime (GCCS-M) operated by the USN.

CAPT David Gast, the USN programme manager, told Shephard that MTC2 will enhance GCCS-M with the addition of new battle management aids (BMAs) and Maritime Decision Aids (MDAs). These will be sourced from multiple suppliers and use common …