US Navy to advance maritime C2

8th November 2021 - 14:38 GMT | by Tim Fish in London

MTC2 means that BMAs developed by other Program Executive Offices and industry can be brought together on a common landing platform with a common user interface. (Photo: US DoD)

The US Navy (USN) is modernising and automating its Command and Control (C2) processes in order to improve its ability to respond rapidly in a high-intensity conflict environment.

The Command and Control Systems Program Office (PWW150) in the USN is expected to release an RfP this year for a multi-award contract for software developments and analytics.

Maritime C2 modernisation will be achieved primarily through the delivery of a Maritime Tactical Command and Control (MTC2) system that will add to the existing Global Command and Control System – Maritime (GCCS-M) operated by the USN.

CAPT David Gast, the USN programme manager, told Shephard that MTC2 will enhance GCCS-M with the addition of new battle management aids (BMAs) and Maritime Decision Aids (MDAs). These will be sourced from multiple suppliers and use common …

