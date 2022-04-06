DoD to investigate further use of 5G

The DoD believes that 5G will improve the operation of new generations of unmanned systems. (Photo: USAF)

In its FY2023 budget request, the DoD called for $250 million to be allocated for 5G projects with the goal to deepen the use of this technology in military applications. Providing low-latency and higher speeds communications are among the goals for the US armed forces.