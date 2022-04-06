To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

DoD to investigate further use of 5G

6th April 2022 - 10:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The DoD believes that 5G will improve the operation of new generations of unmanned systems. (Photo: USAF)

In its FY2023 budget request, the DoD called for $250 million to be allocated for 5G projects with the goal to deepen the use of this technology in military applications. Providing low-latency and higher speeds communications are among the goals for the US armed forces.

The US DoD requested $250 million for 5G projects in its FY2023 budget proposal to investigate further how this technology can enhance military operational efficiency by improving communications.

In March 2022, the Pentagon also announced the establishment of a 5G and FutureG Cross-Functional Team to accelerate the adoption of transformative 5G and future-generation wireless networking technologies so that US forces can operate effectively anywhere, including in contested environments.

Amanda Toman, the acting principal director of the DoD 5G to Future Generation Initiative, noted on 9 March that 5G ‘will play a critical role’ in advancing future critical US capabilities.

Using 5G technology can

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us