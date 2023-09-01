To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US battle labs work with DARPA to evolve new ASTARTE C2 capability

1st September 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

ASTARTE is designed to enable effective airspace operations and deconfliction in a congested battlespace. (Image: DARPA)

The USAF Shadow Operations Center-Nellis worked with a US Army battle lab and DARPA to evolve the ASTARTE joint airspace management and joint fires capability in a role-playing experiment.

The USAF’s Shadow Operations Center-Nellis (ShOC-N) has worked with partners to evolve a new joint airspace management and joint fires capability at Nellis AFB, Nevada. 

Working with the US Army Mission Command Battle Lab and DARPA, ShOC-N hosted a joint experiment on the Air Space Total Awareness for Rapid Tactical Execution (ASTARTE).

As the USAF's main C2 battle lab, ShOC-N supports development, advancement and maturation of technologies and capabilities.

The DARPA-led ASTARTE, with army and air force sponsorship, is designed to enable effective airspace operations and deconfliction in a congested battlespace. 

The system automates the ability to provide a real-time common operational picture of airspace in and above an army division to reduce the time required to execute time-sensitive joint fires. 

Raytheon developed AI-enabled software to support airspace synchronisation and tactical decision-making using a modular approach so the functionality can plug into existing C2 systems.

In the experiment army and air force personnel simulated a division-level Joint Air Ground Integration Center to evaluate ASTARTE software in an air-ground conflict. This used both live data from the Red Flag exercise and simulated data produced by ShOC-N. 

'In comparison to previous test events, we observed significantly reduced reliance on legacy C2 systems while using the ASTARTE software, and the role-players reported a greater understanding of how the ASTARTE system executes tasks,' commented Dr Mary Schurgot, ASTARTE programme manager in DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office.

