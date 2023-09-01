US battle labs work with DARPA to evolve new ASTARTE C2 capability

The USAF’s Shadow Operations Center-Nellis (ShOC-N) has worked with partners to evolve a new joint airspace management and joint fires capability at Nellis AFB, Nevada.

Working with the US Army Mission Command Battle Lab and DARPA, ShOC-N hosted a joint experiment on the Air Space Total Awareness for Rapid Tactical Execution (ASTARTE).

Related Articles

Raytheon launches RAIVEN, an AI-enabled threat identification system

Australia confirms SitaWare for critical C2 elements of Land 200 Phase 3 project

BAE Systems wins DARPA contract to develop next-gen airborne signal processing technology

As the USAF's main C2 battle lab, ShOC-N supports development, advancement and maturation of technologies and capabilities.

The DARPA-led ASTARTE, with army and air force sponsorship, is designed to enable effective airspace operations and deconfliction in a congested battlespace.

The system automates the ability to provide a real-time common operational picture of airspace in and above an army division to reduce the time required to execute time-sensitive joint fires.

Raytheon developed AI-enabled software to support airspace synchronisation and tactical decision-making using a modular approach so the functionality can plug into existing C2 systems.

In the experiment army and air force personnel simulated a division-level Joint Air Ground Integration Center to evaluate ASTARTE software in an air-ground conflict. This used both live data from the Red Flag exercise and simulated data produced by ShOC-N.

'In comparison to previous test events, we observed significantly reduced reliance on legacy C2 systems while using the ASTARTE software, and the role-players reported a greater understanding of how the ASTARTE system executes tasks,' commented Dr Mary Schurgot, ASTARTE programme manager in DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office.