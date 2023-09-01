US battle labs work with DARPA to evolve new ASTARTE C2 capability
The USAF’s Shadow Operations Center-Nellis (ShOC-N) has worked with partners to evolve a new joint airspace management and joint fires capability at Nellis AFB, Nevada.
Working with the US Army Mission Command Battle Lab and DARPA, ShOC-N hosted a joint experiment on the Air Space Total Awareness for Rapid Tactical Execution (ASTARTE).
As the USAF's main C2 battle lab, ShOC-N supports development, advancement and maturation of technologies and capabilities.
The DARPA-led ASTARTE, with army and air force sponsorship, is designed to enable effective airspace operations and deconfliction in a congested battlespace.
The system automates the ability to provide a real-time common operational picture of airspace in and above an army division to reduce the time required to execute time-sensitive joint fires.
Raytheon developed AI-enabled software to support airspace synchronisation and tactical decision-making using a modular approach so the functionality can plug into existing C2 systems.
In the experiment army and air force personnel simulated a division-level Joint Air Ground Integration Center to evaluate ASTARTE software in an air-ground conflict. This used both live data from the Red Flag exercise and simulated data produced by ShOC-N.
'In comparison to previous test events, we observed significantly reduced reliance on legacy C2 systems while using the ASTARTE software, and the role-players reported a greater understanding of how the ASTARTE system executes tasks,' commented Dr Mary Schurgot, ASTARTE programme manager in DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office.
More from Digital Battlespace
Embraer and Brazilian Army successfully complete testing of M200 Vigilante radar
Embraer and the Brazilian Army have successfully completed the first test of the M200 Vigilante radar by monitoring air traffic during the Parintins Folkloric Festival.
RTX to create mobile ad hoc networks under $6.6 million contract with DoD
RTX's BBN division will lead the development of Opportunistic eXtemporarY 5G Encrypted Network (OXYGEN), enabling forward-deployed service members to communicate directly using 5G technology without complex infrastructures.
Riding the Data Wave: How the Military is Harnessing the Power of Data Integration (Studio)
The future battlefield is extending beyond traditional realms; it is blending our physical world with new, digital realms. Success in the future operating environment will be dependent on leveraging a seamlessly integrated, data-driven, multi-domain environment that can efficiently defend against sophisticated technological threats.
US Army awards MAG Aerospace and L3Harris contract for enhanced ISR aircraft
The US Army has selected MAG Aerospace and L3Harris to deliver two enhanced ISR aircraft for the Army’s Theater-Level, High-Altitude Expeditionary Next Airborne ISR-Radar (ATHENA-R) programme, providing high-altitude intelligence capabilities to meet global requirements.
US awards $1.5 billion in deals for Transport Layer satellites
The US Space Development Agency (SDA) has awarded Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin contracts to build and operate the Tranche 2 Transport Layer (T2TL) - Beta satellite constellation which will provide global communications access and encrypted connectivity.
BAE Systems wins DARPA contract to develop next-gen airborne signal processing technology
BAE Systems has secured a $14 million contract from DARPA to develop technology for smaller, more efficient signal processing on military platforms.