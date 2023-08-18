To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BAE Systems wins DARPA contract to develop next-gen airborne signal processing technology

18th August 2023 - 10:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

BAE Systems is working to reduce the size of correlators so they can be used on smaller airborne platforms or weapons. (Image BAE Systems)

BAE Systems has secured a $14 million contract from DARPA to develop technology for smaller, more efficient signal processing on military platforms.

BAE Systems will develop technology aimed at enabling the deployment of advanced signal processing and computation on smaller military platforms focusing on correlators which are used to compare, contrast and process signals.

The work is being done through BAE Systems’ FAST Labs research and development organisation under a $14 million contract for the Massive Cross Correlation (MAX) programme.

The effort will try to improve correlators, currently the size of a briefcase and power hungry. 

According to BAE Systems it ‘is looking to develop analogue correlators with a similar or greater capability and reduce the size to that of a hockey puck’, a substantial improvement when installed on an airborne platform.

‘It will enable new capabilities including synthetic aperture radar image classification and image formation, automatic target recognition, passive coherent location and jam-resistant communications in small form factor platforms.’

Bryan Choi, technology development director at BAE Systems’ FAST Labs said: ‘Smaller and more efficient systems improve size, weight, power and costs to allow for full-spectrum signal processing closer to the edge, or onto platforms operating in denied airspace.’

‘This disruptive analogue correlator technology can result in enhanced decision making, allow mission-critical technology to be deployed on smaller platforms and create a new category of systems.’

