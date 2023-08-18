BAE Systems wins DARPA contract to develop next-gen airborne signal processing technology

BAE Systems will develop technology aimed at enabling the deployment of advanced signal processing and computation on smaller military platforms focusing on correlators which are used to compare, contrast and process signals.

The work is being done through BAE Systems’ FAST Labs research and development organisation under a $14 million contract for the Massive Cross Correlation (MAX) programme.

The effort will try to improve correlators, currently the size of a briefcase and power hungry.

According to BAE Systems it ‘is looking to develop analogue correlators with a similar or greater capability and reduce the size to that of a hockey puck’, a substantial improvement when installed on an airborne platform.

‘It will enable new capabilities including synthetic aperture radar image classification and image formation, automatic target recognition, passive coherent location and jam-resistant communications in small form factor platforms.’

Bryan Choi, technology development director at BAE Systems’ FAST Labs said: ‘Smaller and more efficient systems improve size, weight, power and costs to allow for full-spectrum signal processing closer to the edge, or onto platforms operating in denied airspace.’

‘This disruptive analogue correlator technology can result in enhanced decision making, allow mission-critical technology to be deployed on smaller platforms and create a new category of systems.’