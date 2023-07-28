Australia confirms SitaWare for critical C2 elements of Land 200 Phase 3 project

Systematic has been named as a sole-source tenderer for Australian Defence Force Land 200 Phase 3 Tranche 1 Battle Management System – Command and Control (BMS-C2) software applications.

First pass approval of the tranche occurred in mid-July and on 28 July Systematic announced it had been asked to tender its SitaWare Headquarters and SitaWare Frontline BMS to support C2 functions for the Australian Army.

These functions are across a limited number of critical fixed, static and mobile locations for deployment at battlegroup level and above. This includes mounting SitaWare in C2 variants of the Australian Army’s Thales Bushmaster and Hawkei protected mobility vehicles, as well as Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons.

Related Articles

Progressing an artificial advantage: Battlefield AI and C4ISR support (Sponsored)

Australia greenlights Land 200 Phase 3 Battlefield Command System

SitaWare was originally purchased as a Track Management Capability in 2019 and announced as a BMS for the Australian Army in 2021. Army rapidly fielded SitaWare Headquarters, and deployed it on a number of major exercises, leveraging the platform’s variable message format gateway to ingest and share data around the battlespace.

Land 200 Phase 3 will supply BMSs and an integrated tactical communications network to the army. It will have a beyond-line-of-sight communications capacity, dismounted battlefield command system, radio modernisation, a data interface with joint and coalition systems and offer a technology refresh.

Australia had already decided to acquire Systematics’ SitaWare application for its BMS. For the past four years, joint headquarters have been using SitaWare, and more recently the army adopted it as part of an interim BMS capability.

Tranche 1 will integrate SitaWare into a wider range of hosting environments in fixed and deployable systems. Because these systems and subsystems are owned/managed by different project managers, integration will require a lot of collaboration.