Raytheon launches RAIVEN, an AI-enabled threat identification system

The new system can identify threats optically and spectrally in real time and is being targeted towards the US Army's Future Vertical Lift (FVL) portfolio of programmes.

According to the US prime, the 'intelligent sensing' offering uses AI, hyperspectral imaging and light detection and ranging - LiDAR – to see further and more clearly than traditional sensors.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space Surveillance and Targeting Systems VP Torrey Cady said: 'The future battlespace will consist of a myriad of threats from all directions evolving at an unprecedented pace,

'RAIVEN improves platform survivability and keeps the warfighter safe by providing accurate, persistent