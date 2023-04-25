Raytheon launches RAIVEN, an AI-enabled threat identification system
The new system can identify threats optically and spectrally in real time and is being targeted towards the US Army's Future Vertical Lift (FVL) portfolio of programmes.
According to the US prime, the 'intelligent sensing' offering uses AI, hyperspectral imaging and light detection and ranging - LiDAR – to see further and more clearly than traditional sensors.
Raytheon Intelligence & Space Surveillance and Targeting Systems VP Torrey Cady said: 'The future battlespace will consist of a myriad of threats from all directions evolving at an unprecedented pace,
'RAIVEN improves platform survivability and keeps the warfighter safe by providing accurate, persistent
Leonardo delivers first ECRS Mk2 radar prototype for RAF Typhoon fleet
The new European Common Radar System Mk2 features a multi-functional array that can perform traditional radar functions and EW tasks as well.
Indian clearance for AMCA prototypes draws closer
India's AMCA fighter programme inches forward - awaited is approval to produce prototypes.
US Air Force completes latest AMRAAM missile configuration audit
The AIM-120D-3 advanced medium range air-to-air missile features modernised hardware, including 15 upgraded circuit cards developed with model-based systems engineering initiatives.
2023 F-35 deliveries take hit due to engine problem and Tech Refresh delays
Lockheed Martin is expected to fall short of its target for delivering 156 F-35 fighter jets in 2023 due to a three-month pause in engine deliveries and delays with the Tech Refresh 3 update.
Australia gains rapid-deploy air traffic control capability for RAAF
Three deployable air control centres with surveillance radars will support RAAF long- and short-term deployments overseas.
Doubts about C-130J triggers $62 million contract to determine suitability for US next-gen TACAMO programme
The US Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin a $62 million contract modification to study the suitability of the C-130J aircraft for the E-XX TACAMO programme.