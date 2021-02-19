Digital Battlespace

Ultra to provide hull-mounted sonar for CSC

19th February 2021 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

‘Substantive manufacture and delivery’ deal includes technology transfer to Canada, says Ultra.

Ultra Electronics Maritime Sonar Systems will provide its S2150-C Hull-Mounted Sonar (HMS) system for the Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) programme, under a new subcontract from Lockheed Martin Canada.

This contract came about two weeks after Lockheed Martin Canada awarded Ultra a subcontract to provide a variable-depth sonar for the 15-vessel ...

